'Travel + Leisure' suggests visiting Lexington as Ireland alternative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An iconic travel magazine's editor-in-chief says Lexington can be a perfect substitute for Ireland.

In a segment on NBC's Today Show about finding more affordable alternatives to world destinations, Travel and Leisure's editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford said Kentucky's rolling green hills, as well as the distilleries, Keeneland, and downtown shops can make you feel like you're in Ireland. Who better to test that claim than Liza Hendley-Betz?

"Well, I moved here in '96 from Dublin," Hendley-Betz said.

Hendley-Betz has owned Failte Irish Import Shop on South Upper Street for 23 years.

"It keeps me close to home because now I have a taste of home. When I first opened this shop, I realized that was missing. The one thing that Kentucky needed was the food that we're used to, our rashers and sausages and teas and stuff," she said.

Hendley-Betz also organizes yearly group tours of Ireland. That's where she says Kentuckians see a striking similarity.

"Oh, absolutely! I do tours every year and the Kentucky people that I bring over are like, 'Oh my God, it is so similar to Kentucky!' With the rolling hills and the horses and the green. It's definitely very similar," she said.

Hendley-Betz's shop is just one of several downtown with Irish origins.

"It's a little Irish street here," said Avena Kiely.

Kiely owns Harvey's Bar, right next to Failte. She said it's easy to forget which side of the Atlantic she's on.

"When you drive out into the, often I feel like, wait a minute, where am I? This is Lexington. It's crazy, it reminds me of home," Kiely said.

On the other end of the block, Kiely's brother Peter owns McCarthy's Irish Bar, keeping the County Waterford spirit strong here in Lexington.

"It helps you from getting too homesick as well," Kiely said.

They all welcome that Lexington to Ireland connection.

"Well, it's interesting because I actually think I would like to start doing tours from Ireland to Kentucky now. Connect that bridge even more, you know what I mean?" Hendley-Betz said.