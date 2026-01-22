Tread carefully: Winter tire tips after slippery Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The morning commute turned slippery Wednesday as Lexington police responded to 60 collisions by 10 a.m.

With more wintry weather on the horizon, tire experts say now is the time to ensure your wheels are winter-ready.

"Safety and precautions: I would say spend a little extra money with it being cold out, buy a little air compressor, a little portable one to hook up to your 12-volt to air up your tires, and every morning before you get in your car, just kick your tires," said Aidin Mudwilder, the assistant manager at Lee Tire in Lexington.

Proper tire maintenance involves several key components:

Tire pressure: Check tire pressure monthly and whenever temperatures drop. Cold air causes pressure to fall about 1 psi for every 10-degree decline. Inflate to the vehicle manufacturer's recommended pressure found on the placard on the driver's door.

Tread depth: The legal minimum for tread depth is 2/32 inches, but for winter traction aim for 4/32 inches or better. Use a tread gauge or the penny test, though a quarter or proper gauge provides better winter safety measurements.

Rotation and balance: Rotate tires every 5,000 to 8,000 miles, often with an oil change, and balance when you feel vibration. Even wear helps grip in snow.

Alignment: If your car pulls, get an alignment. Uneven wear cuts winter traction.

According to AAA, nearly half a million car crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths are caused by icy, slushy, or snow-covered roads each year.

Your tires are the only part of your vehicle that touch the road, so experts say going the extra mile in maintenance could be life-saving.

"We have a bunch of trained people that have put a lot of years into here that'll help you get back on the road," Mudwilder said.

Lee Tire has locations at 1029 Eastland Drive in Lexington and 3005 Park Central Ave in Nicholasville.