Tree comes out of ground, smashes through Montgomery County woman's home

Posted at 8:40 PM, Jul 18, 2023
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A tree smashed through the roof of a woman's home in Montgomery County following afternoon storms.

The tree crashed into the front porch and into the woman's living room. Thankfully, the woman was not hurt or in the living room at the time.

A Montgomery County official tells LEX 18 there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

