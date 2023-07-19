Tree comes out of ground, smashes through Montgomery County woman's home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A tree smashed through the roof of a woman's home in Montgomery County following afternoon storms.

The tree crashed into the front porch and into the woman's living room. Thankfully, the woman was not hurt or in the living room at the time.

Just a few hundred feet away, this barn has really heavy damage to it. Parts of the roof are blown into a treeline a couple of fields over. A small shed that was built on the side of it is nowhere to be seen. pic.twitter.com/yqsMkovgYJ — Sean Moody 🎥🎙📝📺 (@SeanMoodyNews) July 19, 2023

A Montgomery County official tells LEX 18 there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

