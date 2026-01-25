Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tree falls on Jackson Energy utility truck due to winter weather conditions

Posted

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A tree fell on a Jackson Energy utility truck during the winter storm, but fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

The utility company emphasized that safety remains their top priority as crews continue working to restore power throughout the affected areas.

Jackson Energy is warning residents to stay away from downed power lines, fallen trees and broken utility poles as the winter storm continues to cause damage across their service territory.

The company expressed gratitude to both their crews and customers for their patience during the ongoing power outages.

