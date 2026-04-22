Trial nears for man charged in killing of former lawmaker's daughter

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The final hearing took place Wednesday for the man accused of killing a former state lawmaker's daughter during a home invasion four years ago in Richmond.

Shannon Gilday is set to go on trial May 1 in Shelby County for the murder of Jordan Morgan, the the daughter of former state Representative C. Wesley Morgan.

Jordan Morgan was shot and killed during a home invasion at her father's Madison County home. The trial was moved to Shelby County because the defense did not believe Gilday could get a fair trial in Madison County.

If convicted, Gilday could face the death penalty.

In court, the judge mentioned that jury selection could take more than a week, with the trial lasting up to 21 days.

Jordan Morgan's family is ready for the trial. Close friend and family spokeswoman Mica Nicole said lawyers have warned them that a lot of the photographic evidence and testimony will be graphic.

"There's probably days we may not sit through the whole thing, but I think those are necessary for what the crime is, what he did that day that he took Jordan's life, and I think that all of those details are going to be necessary," Nicole said.