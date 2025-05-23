Trial slated next week for suspect in Crystal Rogers' case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Next week, the first of three suspects charged in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, is scheduled for trial in Bowling Green.

Steven Lawson faces complicity to commit murder and tampering with evidence charges.

While the primary suspect, Brooks Houck—Rogers' former boyfriend—has been charged with complicity to commit murder, the focus now shifts to Lawson's alleged role. Joseph Lawson, Steven's son, is accused of driving Rogers' car the night she disappeared and abandoning it on the Bluegrass Parkway. Steven Lawson, in previous statements, admitted to picking up Joseph that night but he denies any involvement in Rogers' death.

Lawson's name was brought up in the first police interview with Houck just days after Rogers vanished. Authorities asked Houck about a late-night call from Steven Lawson, leading to an impromptu phone conversation during the interrogation. Lawson claimed the call pertained to Houck's rental property, which Rogers managed.

However, prosecutors argue that the call was a covert message to Houck, confirming the completion of moving Rogers' vehicle. Court records reveal witnesses' statements suggesting Houck had allegedly been seeking someone to "get rid of" Rogers prior to her disappearance.

As jury selection approaches, the Rogers family remains hopeful for justice.

Steven Lawson's trial represents a crucial juncture in the case, which has been marked by unanswered questions and a series of heartbreaking events, including the unsolved murder of Roger's father, Tommy Ballard. More than ever, those affected by the crime are determined to see justice served.

Brooks Houck and Joseph Lawson will be tried together later this year. Houck faces murder and tampering charges while Lawson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and tampering.

