Tribute to the fallen: Annual Frankfort ceremony honors local Vietnam War veterans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday, Mar. 29 marks National Vietnam War Veteran's Day, and in remembrance, dozens of Vietnam veterans gathered in Frankfort on Sunday for the annual Vietnam War Veteran's Day ceremony to honor the past and present.

For veterans like Randall McComas, the ceremony carries deep meaning.

"You don't want to forget those that gave the ultimate sacrifice," McComas said.

Claud Wyatt, a Vietnam veteran as well, shares that same feeling.

"It makes me feel great that I can still honor my fallen comrades that are from the State of Kentucky," Wyatt said.

LEX 18 Vietnam War Veteran's Day remembrance

While veterans today receive a warm welcome home, the homecoming for those who served in Vietnam was a very different story.

"Service men today and the future... won't be treated like we were. When we [came] home, were spit on and called baby killers," Wyatt said.

Because of that experience, Vietnam veterans, including McComas, have made it their mission to ensure today's soldiers are welcomed home with respect.

"We tried to make sure none of our returning veterans of today are treated that way," McComas said.

Despite everything, Wyatt has no regrets about his service.

"I would do it again today if the government called me, but I am too old," said he.

LEX 18 Vietnam War Veteran's Day remembrance

The ceremony brought together veterans and community members of all ages.

"When you see someone in uniform just go up to them and thank you them. That means more than about anything because they know you're thinking of them," McComas said.

To learn more about the Kentucky Vietnam Veteran's Memorial, visit this link: Vietnam War Veteran's Memorial

See more National Vietnam War Veteran's Day 2026 coverage by LEX 18 below.