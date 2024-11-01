Trick-or-Treat! Families across the area celebrate Halloween

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — For those who celebrate, spooky season came to a close Thursday night, with local kids going trick-or-treating for Halloween.

“I usually pass out between 500 to 600 pieces of candy," said Jeff Gray, who lives on Wellington Way.

Kids donning character costumes traipsed from house to house, collecting candy.

“I’m a swordsman and I wear a mask to keep my identity secured,” one child told LEX 18.

For most families, the weather didn't keep them away from getting treats. Wednesday evening, much of the area saw rain.

“It’s fun, it’s a good tradition you know,” said Landen Smith, who decorated for the holiday.

Some cities postponed trick-or-treating until Saturday due to the weather; check with your locality for trick-or-treating hours near you.