Kentucky mother turns son's legacy into mental health mission

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Kentucky mother is turning the loss of her 16-year-old son into a mission to help young people struggling with mental health.

Lindsay Brown founded The Tristan Project in 2025 after her son, Tristan, was killed in a crash on Interstate 75. Brown said her son dreamed of helping other children, and she is now working to carry out that dream through the nonprofit.

The Tristan Project helps Kentucky youth access mental health resources and treatment. This year, the organization hopes to help 100 children receive the support they need.

“So knowing that I'm able to take Tristan's legacy and now help other families walk this path and get other kids the help that they need, it gives me a purpose and it makes me feel like I'm still doing something for my son,” Brown, the organization's founder and CEO, said.

The nonprofit recently launched a fundraising campaign called Tristan's 16, encouraging supporters to donate $16 a month in Tristan's honor.

Brown said that if 100 people participate, the campaign could raise $19,200 annually for youth mental health services.

Families seeking mental health resources can also contact The Tristan Project directly for assistance.