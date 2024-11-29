Trooper teddy bears on sale for Black Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — This Black Friday weekend, Kentucky State Police is asking Kentuckians to be on the lookout for bears - specifically Trooper Teddy bears.

The Trooper Teddy program began in 1989, and it was started by Kentucky First Lady Martha Wilkinson.

"The whole concept behind the program was to be able to provide a child in crisis with a teddy bear," said KSP agency spokesperson Sherry Bray. "She partnered with the state police, and the Trooper Teddy Project came around."

Now, KSP sells the bears with the same mission: helping kids who have experienced traumatic experiences.

"All of our road units keep a bear in their cruiser," said Bray. "If they come up on a crash, or maybe they’re answering a domestic, there’s a child involved, they’ve got that bear that they can give to that child and just kind of calm them down, kind of helps them out a little bit, builds trust between the officer and the child."

Each bear that is sold raises enough money for two more bears to be purchased.

"It’s not just a gift for the person who receives it," Bray added. "It’s a gift for some child in Kentucky who may be having their toughest day, and they’re going to get this little teddy bear."

KSP has the goal of selling 200 Trooper Teddy bears over the weekend. While bears are sold year-round, they are on sale for $20 from now through Cyber Monday. You can purchase a bear at any KSP Post location. You can also find more information here.