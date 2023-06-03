Truck driver's silent gesture brightens dark day in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — As an emotional week wraps up in Scott County with the funeral of fallen deputy Caleb Conley, a lot of people found a bright spot in the silent gesture of a truck driver during the procession.

For the last ten years, Dustin George has driven an Old Dominion Freight Lines truck to make deliveries in Georgetown. That's where he was Thursday, when he spotted something.

"As soon as I saw the flashing lights, I knew exactly what it was," he said.

Conley's funeral procession was heading from Georgetown to Cynthiana and for George, there was no question as to what he should do.

"For me, it's a no brainer, you show respect for funerals, especially law enforcement," he said.

George stood along the side of the road next to his truck, silently honoring the deputy and his friends and family.

"I pulled over and I thought it might be a five, ten-minute procession. It ended up being probably closer to 30 or 40 minutes," George said. "You know, it was tough watching the law enforcement, his brothers and sisters, drive by and wave and nod and give you a thumbs up and just try to keep your composure,"

One of the people in that procession took his picture and shared it on Facebook to say thank you to the stranger on the side of the road for showing support. Thousands of people shared that post, and George found out what a difference he'd made for everyone in that line.

"I had no idea that the picture was even taken until 8:30, 9:00 and from then on, it's been message after message," he said.

This hits close to home for George. He's got family members in law enforcement in Madison County and he remembers what it was like when Richmond officer Daniel Ellis was killed several years back.

"I was a part of the community that dealt with that. We dealt with that the way Georgetown's dealing with that," George said. "You don't have the right answer. You kind of feel helpless. There's nothing you can say or do for the family and friends other than to pray for them and be there for them,"

As another community grieves, he hopes his small gesture can be an example of kindness and respect anybody can follow.

"You do something that you think is just a simple act of respect, that most people would do if they were in your shoes," George said. "It's really been eye-opening to see what a small gesture can do."