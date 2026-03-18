TSA workers at Blue Grass Airport keep showing up despite missed paychecks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lauren Simmerman, community relations manager at Blue Grass Airport, said the airport has not experienced the long security lines seen at airports across the country.

TSA agents working America's airports have already missed at least one paycheck, and a second cycle without one appears virtually certain as the partial government shutdown continues.

While TSA workers are considered essential employees required to show up during shutdowns, they are not prohibited from quitting or using sick days. That reality has led to hours-long lines at security checkpoints at airports across the country — but Lexington's Blue Grass Airport has been a notable exception.

"We haven't experienced those impacts, where at a lot of other airports, we've seen on the news, it's not the same story," Simmerman said.

Simmerman said it has been business as usual at Blue Grass since the latest partial shutdown began.

"They've showed up, they're here now, we have no line, so we're appreciative," she said.

LEX 18 reached out to a spokesperson from the TSA regional office for comment on the attendance numbers in Lexington. In a moment of irony, we received an automated email response stating the spokesperson could not comment because she was not working during the shutdown.

Simmerman acknowledged the difficulty TSA workers face while going without pay.

"I can't speak to that specific situation, but obviously, I think any of us could relate that it would be difficult to show up and work if you're not being compensated for that time. But that's to the point of greater appreciation for our workers here at Blue Grass," Simmerman said.