Tuesday morning collision on Frankfort Road in Woodford County leaves one dead

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead following a Tuesday morning collision on westbound Frankfort Road (US 60) in Woodford County, Versailles Police reports.

According to the agency, VPD responded to the area just after 10:00 a.m. for reports of a collision. When they arrived, police found that a vehicle had left the road and collided with a fence, later coming to rest in a culvert.

The driver of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene; no passengers were in the car at the time.

According to a release, VPD's Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the collision.