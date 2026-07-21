Tuesday night activities at Mercer County Fairgrounds cancelled due to severe weather

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — All Tuesday evening activities at the Mercer County Fairgrounds have been canceled due to severe weather, event organizers announced on social media.

According to the post, the carnival will be closed, and all pageants have been moved indoors at the Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Athletic Center. Shuttles will also be running from the other parking lots near the center.

Tuesday night admission has also been reduced to $5, cash or card. The event will not be livestreamed, but can be listened to on WHBN.

"Thank you for your understanding as we prioritize the safety of our contestants, families, volunteers, vendors, and guests. We appreciate your continued support and can’t wait to get back to making memories together," organizers said.

