Two arrested following collision in Adair County that left 1 juvenile dead, 2 in critical condition

COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — One juvenile is dead and two other individuals, including another juvenile, following a vehicle collision in Adair County Saturday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, the collision took place on the KY 55 Bypass near the intersection of Pelham Branch Road around 4 p.m CST.

An investigation revealed that 46-year-old Joel Hammack was traveling south at a high rate of speed when his vehicle collided with that of 62-year-old Townya Ritzie, where it was then forced off the roadway and overturned.

A juvenile passenger was pronounced dead on the scene of the collision. Two other passengers, 66-year-old Susan Morgan and another juvenile, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Ritzie and another passenger were transported to be treated for minor injuries.

Hammack was arrested and charged with: vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol, DUI, fourth offense or greater, and three counts of first and second degree assault.

A passenger in Hammack's vehicle, 45-year-old Walter Nichols, "was unruly as (first responders) attempted to aid those involved."

He was also arrested and charged with: third degree assault (EMS, fire, rescue squad), fourth degree assault (minor injury), third degree terroristic threatening, second degree disorderly conduct and alchol intoxication in a public place.

Both Bammack and Nichols are housed in the Adair County Detention Center.

The collision remains under investigation.

