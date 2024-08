LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An early morning single vehicle collision in the area of Tates Creek Road at Turkeyfoot Drive has left two dead.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 18-year-old Hasan Mohammad Hasan and 13-year-old Omar Shalash died of injuries caused by the 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning collision.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.