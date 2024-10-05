Two found dead in Shelby County, police report

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two adults were found dead Saturday morning in Shelby County, authorities report.

According to a press release from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the 8000 block of Bagdad Road for an "unknown emergency."

When deputies arrived, the two bodies were located. It is believed that there is no further threat to the public, the department said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.