Two pedestrians injured after hit and run in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. — The Harrodsburg Police Department is currently investigating a hit & run collision that left two pedestrians injured.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Lexington Street (US 68) and College Street (US 127) on Saturday.

The suspect vehicle ran a red light and hit two people in the cross walk, according to investigators. The vehicle then left the scene.

The two pedestrians were transported to a local trauma center for injuries received from the collision.

The investigation is active. If you were in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed anything please reach out to Harrodsburg police.

