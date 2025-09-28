Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Two pedestrians injured after hit and run in Mercer County

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. — The Harrodsburg Police Department is currently investigating a hit & run collision that left two pedestrians injured.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Lexington Street (US 68) and College Street (US 127) on Saturday.

The suspect vehicle ran a red light and hit two people in the cross walk, according to investigators. The vehicle then left the scene.

The two pedestrians were transported to a local trauma center for injuries received from the collision.

The investigation is active. If you were in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed anything please reach out to Harrodsburg police.

Stay with LEX18 on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18