Two people injured after overnight shooting in Lexington

North Broadway shooting
LEX18
North Broadway shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington police say they got a call about a double shooting just after 2 am on North Broadway near Loudon.

Police say the victims were taken to a local hospital; they're expected to survive.

The two were in the area of nearby Spence Alley when the shooting happened, according to police.

Investigators found a vehicle in the Speedway gas station parking lot. They say the car had bullet holes and hit a concrete wall.

Several shell casings were found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

