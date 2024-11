RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Russell County Search and Rescue, two individuals were rescued from a steep embankment on Friday after becoming too exhausted to return from the way they came.

"Working closely with dispatch, we were able to obtain a phone ping location from the caller, which led us directly to the individuals," the department said in a social media post.

Both individuals were found uninjured, where they were walked to a nearby boat and driven to their residence.