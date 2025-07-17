Two victims of deadly mass shooting still recovering in hospital

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two victims of Sunday's deadly mass shooting remain hospitalized as they recover from severe injuries. Family members say it will be a long road to recovery while they also grapple with the loss of loved ones.

"I'm still pretty much numb. Kinda in shock. Still wishing it was a bad dream, unfortunately it's not," said Rachael Barnes, whose step-father and brother-in-law were both severely injured in the shooting.

Both survivors remain at UK Hospital.

Randy Combs, Barnes' brother-in-law, is stable and communicating with family through a whiteboard.

Pastor Jerry Gumm, Barnes' step-father, remains in critical condition and is heavily sedated after sustaining injuries to his chest, stomach, mouth and neck.

Barnes hasn't yet told Gumm about the deaths of her sister, Christina Combs, or Gumm's wife, Beverly Gumm, who were both shot and killed on Sunday.

"I'm not even sure if he knows," Barnes said. "So it's gonna be really hard on him when he does pull through and we give him the news. I can only imagine what he's gonna feel like," Barnes said.

Neither Gumm nor Combs will be able to attend their wives' funerals as they are still far from a full recovery. The funerals will be held together this weekend.

The family has established online fundraisers for funeral expenses but warns that fake fundraisers have been circulating, adding to their trauma.

"I just think it's a very ungodly act," Barnes said.

The family is requesting privacy as they cope with the tragedy. Barnes is focused on supporting her family, especially her sister Star, who reportedly held their mother in her arms as she took her last breath.

"You can tell that she's still very much in shock and just traumatized," Barnes said.

While grateful to the officers who responded, Barnes expressed frustration with the justice system.

"What sickens me is my mother put money on this man's books while he was incarcerated. And then for him to do something like this? It blows my mind," Barnes said.

Richmond Road Baptist Church's morning services this Sunday will continue with another pastor filling in, though afternoon services are canceled.

