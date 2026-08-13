U.S. ICE officers could purchase electric shock gloves from Lexington-based company

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could soon purchase a new device from a Kentucky-based company that is designed to deliver electric shocks during enforcement encounters.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to spend up to $20 million on what it described as "conductive distraction and de-escalation devices."

The device under consideration is known as the G.L.O.V.E., short for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter. It is manufactured by Lexington-based Compliant Technologies LLC.

According to the company, the device is designed to function as a "conductive distraction and de-escalation device" and can be used by law enforcement, corrections officers, security personnel, emergency medical responders and military personnel.

Company representatives said the technology is intended to help gain compliance and de-escalate situations when used alongside existing tactics and procedures.

Compliant Technologies said some Kentucky law enforcement agencies already use the technology. The company also says the device has applications in healthcare settings.

Civil liberties advocates, however, have raised concerns about the possibility of ICE agents using the device.

In a statement to LEX News, ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) of Kentucky Interim Communications Director Eric King said:

"The ACLU of Kentucky is deeply concerned by plans to provide ICE agents with another tool capable of inflicting pain on people in their custody or during enforcement encounters. Before expanding ICE's arsenal, the federal government should be demonstrating that existing safeguards, use-of-force policies and accountability mechanisms are meaningful and effective. We have seen little reason for the public to have that confidence. Our concern is not where this product is manufactured or what other Kentucky companies may choose to do in the future. Our concern is whether an agency exercising extraordinary power over people's freedom and safety should be given increasingly coercive tools without corresponding transparency, oversight and accountability."

LEX News also reached out to Compliant Technologies for comment. In an emailed response, the company said it could not comment at this time.

According to the Department of Homeland Security's procurement notice, the agency is seeking the devices for potential use by ICE personnel. The announcement outlines plans for a contract valued at up to $20 million but does not indicate that a purchase has been finalized.