UK Athletics and LEX18 donation drive kicked off Thursday, continues Friday at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Car after car came to the Blue Lot at Kroger Field Thursday to donate supplies to tornado victims.

"If we all contribute a little bit, I hope it will help them enormously," said Laura Hill, who donated supplies.

The drive was put on by UK Athletics and LEX18.

"We saw it on the news and just really wanted to do our part," said community member Ria Voth.

Many student athletes took time out of their evening to help load the trailers.

"We can help the people who support us, we can support them in the time they need the most support," said football player Daveren Rayner.

The drive ran from 4 pm to 8 pm, but Jeremy Hall, an agriculture teacher from Radliffe came early with a trailer full of supplies.

"We talked a bit and put it out on social media in our town and the community showed up in droves," said Hall.

Hall kicked off a long line of generous Kentuckians.

"You have a lot of folks in need out there with the tornadoes and devastation," said community member Mark Profitt. "We want to do anything we can to help."

The drive continues at Kroger Field on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.