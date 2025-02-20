UK athletics, police collect donations for flood victims

(LEX 18) — Donations poured in Wednesday evening outside of Rupp Arena for Kentucky flood victims.

"We're looking for in kind donations or physical items like paper towels, cleaning supplies, nonperishable food items and water," said Dani Jaffe with the university.

Helping to collect the donations were members of the UK football team - led by new quarterback transfer Zach Calzada. UK Athletics and UK police partnered to make the drive happen.

"The community does so much for us and our team and we feel that it's only right to give back," said Calzada. "There's a lot of people in eastern Kentucky that are going through a really tough time that some of us can and can't relate to we just want to do our part and give back to the community."

The blue donation bins will be placed at the student center and Chandler Hospital for the foreseeable future.

The UK gymnastics team is also holding a drive on Friday. They're collecting stuffed animals for flood victims.