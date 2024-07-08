Watch Now
UK basketball head coach Mark Pope purchases Lexington home for nearly $5M

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 08, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Home Sweet Home! University of Kentucky head basketball coach Mark Pope can now officially call a residence in Lexington, that was purchased for nearly $5 million, home.

According to the Fayette County Clerk's Office database, the deed was drafted on July 1 and read that the house is located within The Grange Estates.

The Pope's bought the home for $4,750,000, according to the deed.

The home has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, three half-baths and a swimming pool, according to the Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator's database.

Pope was named the head coach of UK in April, becoming the 23rd head coach in Kentucky history.

