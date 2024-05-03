UK class of 2024 reflects on first traditional graduation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With a handful of graduation ceremonies filling Rupp Arena, the University of Kentucky will graduate more than 4,000 students by the end of the weekend.

“It feels amazing,” said graduate Natesia Turner. “All my hard work is being recognized today, so it feels great.”

For many of the weekend’s graduates, the spectacle and tradition of a commencement is a first.

“I know that for many of our grads, your previous ceremonies looked quite different,” Dr. Eli Capilouto said to a crowd of graduates, their families, and professors.

As many 2024 college grads finished high school four years prior, COVID called for drive-thru graduations and virtual commencements. No pomp, just circumstance.

Despite the uncertainty, students persevered.

Looking back on the last four years, Alayna Tobo recalled vibrant memories of journalism classes, joining nearly every club on campus, and earning the honor of speaking at commencement.

“It is honestly so emotional for me,” said Tobo. “I've been thinking about it and crying about it for the last few days, and I'm so excited to be here and tell my story, and I'm sure a lot of the graduates in the crowd can resonate with the things I'm about to say.”

When she took the stage, Tobo summed it up for the sea of blue before her.

“This will probably be the first time that many of us have walked across a stage, felt the weight of the regalia on our shoulders, or even taken graduation pictures. All the feels are here,” said Tobo.

The message resonated during the commencement for the College of Communications and Information, the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, and the College of Education.

"It's hard to believe, honestly, until this morning,” said graduate Gracie Whitlow. “It just kinda hit me.”

“It's an awesome experience and it's great to celebrate all we've done and to see so many other people celebrating the same thing,” said Sydney Steely.