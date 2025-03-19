UK ends contract with The PhD Project amid university's open review

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK President Eli Capilouto reported that UK is severing ties with The PhD Project after the campus was informed that it's under review for "racial preferences and stereotypes in education programs," believed to be in connection with the nonprofit.

Capilouto said in a news release that last week, the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights notified the university that it's among 45 universities that are under review.

"We are continuing to examine this issue, but we believe based on our initial analysis that UK’s role in this organization has been limited to attendance at an annual conference," the release read.

The release went on to note that the conference is used to encourage networking among schools and promote enrollment. Notably, the release said that UK does not have any doctoral students that are currently participating in the program.

"In any event, we have discontinued any association with the organization, given this review and the concerns raised. We will be communicating this step to the Department of Education as we fully cooperate with its review," the release stated.

