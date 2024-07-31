UK fans take 'something blue' to new level with Kroger Field nuptials

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For 20 straight seasons, Erin Wofford has not missed a UK home football game.

"Season tickets were the first thing I bought when I got my first teaching job," she told LEX 18.

She eventually met her now-husband Patrick through work, but she had dreamed of a Kroger Field wedding years before they fell in love.

"I thought, 'Oh my goodness if I ever get married, this is where I want it to be,'" she said.

Patrick - who grew up as a Syracuse fan in New York - proposed at the stadium during the Florida game last September.

Fast forward to Saturday, and Erin and Patrick returned to Kroger Field. This time, they had the place all to themselves.

175 guests filled the stands at the 50-yard line to watch the True Blue fans tie the knot. Erin's bridesmaids wore Kentucky blue and carried pompoms instead of flowers. Their ringbearer and flower girl dressed in true Kentucky fashion, and the ceremony ended with a kiss and a penalty flag.

But the party didn't end on the turf. Vince Marrow stopped by their reception to congratulate the couple and take photos with fans.

"I was like, 'What is happening?'' said Erin. "I've never met him before, but everyone calls him Big Dawg, so I walked up to him and said, 'What's up, Big Dawg?'"

Erin's next visit to Kroger Field will be her 145th consecutive home game. This time, she'll be a Mrs.

"My dreams all came true," she said. "I would not change a thing about the day. It went off without a hitch. It was amazing."

