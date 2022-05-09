UK football player Chris Rodriguez arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police confirm University of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez was arrested early Sunday morning in Lexington.

According to UK Police, officers pulled over Rodriguez on Nicholasville Road at around 3:15 a.m. Police say the car was pulled over for not have a tail light on.

Police confirm Rodriguez was arrested for DUI. A sergeant at the jail tells us someone with the same name was booked about 75 minutes after the arrest, and released at 8:20 a.m.

No other details have been released at this time. LEX 18 has reached out to UK for comment, but has not heard back.

