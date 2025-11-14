UK police chief launches Safe Zone app to boost campus safety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe solicited a lot of information from students and parents about safety issues on campus. The process drove him to decide to make UK a Safe Zone campus.

Safe Zone is a fully integrated app that students, staff, and parents can download to stay on top of all matters relating to their safety and security on campus.

“This is going to help up be more proactive and preventative in solving crimes and preventing crimes from occurring,” Chief Monroe said.

The app does everything from allowing anyone on campus to place an emergency call to campus police to requesting a virtual walk home with an officer when someone might be feeling vulnerable about their safety. There’s also a non-emergency line, a suicide crisis contact, and many other features.

“Few weeks ago, there was a gas leak, (we) got a text about that. We got a text about frost on the ground, icing,” Freshman, Sean Randolph explained.

The app works globally, so if a user is on a Safe Zone campus or area, the service would be available to them.

“Let's say they go to Texas A&M for a visit, or a game, or University of Tennessee and they're Safe Zone customers, that app will work for them there in that location,” Chief Monroe said.

Chief said the decision to do this was more proactive than reactive. He also said things have been quiet so far on campus this school year, but prefaced that by saying he didn’t want to “jinx” it.

“We’ve been very proactive by putting more officers on the streets. This is just another tool in your tool belt because safety is a shared responsibility, as I’ve always said,” Monroe said.

*To find and download the app, students can text UKY Family to 59713. Those off campus with family members at UK can text UKY Community to 59713.