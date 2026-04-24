UK president defends hiring of federal judge as new law dean amid board concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is defending the hiring of Federal Judge Greg Van Tatenhove as the new dean of the College of Law following mixed reactions and concerns over the selection process.

Capilouto sent a message to the UK Board of Trustees on Friday defending the decision.

"The process we followed resulted in the hiring of a distinctively prepared dean," Capilouto said.

Provost Robert DiPaola presented the process to the board Thursday. Capilouto said DiPaola's decisions and recommendations to the president's office were free of certain donors pushing partisan and undue influence.

"The process we follow does not imply unanimity it does imply feedback dialogue consideration and transparency," Capilouto said.

The defense comes after Gov. Andy Beshear publicly questioned the appointment. However, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Daniel Cameron expressed support for the hire.

Covering Kentucky UK Provost defends hiring of new law school dean amid pushback Drew Amman

"I know his intellect. I know his wisdom. I know his courage to allow free thinking at the Rosenberg School of Law," Cameron said.

Despite the defense, board members raised concerns about the selection process. Trustee Jim Gray passed a motion for the board to form a group that reviews and changes governing regulations, which would allow the board to vote on dean appointments.

"In my view it's about upholding the university's standards as it relates to the job posting as it was made originally," Gray said.

