University of Kentucky Provost defends hire of new law school dean amid pushback from students, Gov. Beshear

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Board of Trustees is defending its selection in hiring Federal Judge Greg Van Tatenhove as the new dean of the Rosenberg College of Law, following mixed reactions and push back from students, faculty, and Gov. Andy Beshear.

Covering Kentucky UK law school dean appointment garners mixed reactions Megan Mannering

In a presentation to the board on Thursday, Provost Robert DiPaola emphasized that the university was compliant and consistent throughout the hiring process.

"We had principles. We made sure we maintained the integrity of the process," he said.

LEX 18 Provost Robert DiPaola presents to board

During the selection process, DiPaola said there was meaningful involvement by faculty and input from multiple groups.

"I think you saw hopefully that we used [meaningful involvement], and I showed you 12 dean searches, same process, same set of stages, same set of principles," he said.

After Van Tatenhove's appointment was announced, Beshear publicly questioned the selection and called on the university to reconsider.

Covering Kentucky Gov. Beshear releases additional statement over UK's management, decision-making Web Staff

"The fact that a political party defended the law school dean's appointment is telling. Kentuckians deserve a nonpartisan university that doesn't waste taxpayer dollars," Beshear said.

DiPaola maintained that the university sought comprehensive feedback before making the decision.

"We had input from multiple groups that had an understanding of what's needed for the college what's needed most importantly for our students and their future and what's needed for the state of Kentucky," DiPaola said.

Despite the pushback, Van Tatenhove said his focus remains on the future of the college.

"I am absolutely confident that we're going to work together to build consensus and be transparent and move my alma mater forward," he said.