UK professor explains the importance of NASA's recent probe launch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around midday, NASA launched a robotic probe to observe one of Jupiter’s moons. Named the Europa Clipper, the probe is looking at evidence of a layer of liquid water below the icy surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa.

“I think my favorite thing about this particular mission is just the opportunity it offers the human race to learn something about the likelihood of life elsewhere,” Troland said. “We won’t find out from this spacecraft if there is life. What we will find out hopefully is some estimate of the likelihood of life.”

After today’s launch, the Europa Clipper has about a five-and-a-half-year journey. In fact, it already has its arrival date.

“The Europa Clipper is predicted to arrive in orbit around Jupiter April 11, 2030,” Troland said.

While orbiting Jupiter, the probe will pass close to Europa 49 times over the course of several years, hoping to get a closer look at the layers of ice and water.

“That layer of water underneath the icy surface of Europa might contain twice as much water as all the oceans here on Earth,” said Troland.

After its launch today, the Europa Clipper is scheduled to fly by Mars in February 2025. It will then return to swing around Earth in December of 2026, using that momentum all the way to Jupiter.

“It’s exciting to think that this spacecraft may provide some evidence for the likelihood of life elsewhere in the solar system,” Troland said. “That is exciting. But it’s also exciting to think about the technology that goes into this.”

You can learn more about the Europa Clipper here.