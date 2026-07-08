UK researcher says early detection is key as Alzheimer's cases continue to rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and other dementias, and researchers at the University of Kentucky say early detection is more important than ever.

Dr. Gregory Jicha with the University of Kentucky and the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging says Alzheimer's remains the most common cause of dementia and often develops gradually over time.

"Alzheimer's disease is a major problem," said Jicha. "This can affect 1 out of every 2 people in their mid-80s and above."

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the disease begins 20 years or more before memory loss and other symptoms develop. Jicha says that gradual process makes awareness and monitoring critical.

"There's a gradual buildup of plaques and tangles in the brain that are destructive, kill nerve cells, and eventually will lead to dementia, problems with daily function, and ultimately death. And so, we've got to do something about this, because our golden years should stay golden."

While there is still no cure, recent medical advances have led to treatments that can help slow the disease's progression, including removing the amyloid plaques linked to the disease.

"You know, if Alzheimer's disease has been just holding a lot of brain unhealthiness at bay like a giant dam, we're starting to see those cracks. That dam is gonna come down, and we are gonna be much healthier in the future."

Jicha says some of the biggest warning signs include a noticeable change in memory, such as asking the same questions repeatedly or becoming confused in familiar places.

At the University of Kentucky, researchers are encouraging adults to participate in a national study designed to monitor brain health and identify potential concerns early. The APT WebStudy is a free online test for adults 50 and older that can be completed from home.

"So the APT web study is a great, it's a national program. You do need to have internet. You hop on the internet once every 3 to 6 months, and there's a little memory test, and they kind of track you over time."

Participants who show changes in memory may also learn about clinical trial opportunities studying new treatments and prevention strategies. Jicha says thanks to the National Alzheimer Project Act — which passed with 100% agreement from the House, Senate, and the president — researchers are able to work on finding a cure.

"I hope in the next 10 years, we are able to completely 100% stop Alzheimer's disease. Many experts in the field think that that's an appropriate timeline."

Jicha says maintaining brain health starts with everyday choices and that people should consider how the aging process changes the way we care for our brains.

"So, the biggies for me are, engage your brain with new exciting things. Keep those social circles and networks up and running strong. Get your physical exercise every day, and then make sure you're getting a brain health checkup every year. You don't want a memory problem, you don't want something like Alzheimer's sneaking up on you."

For more information or to take part in the WebStudy, visit aptwebstudy.org.