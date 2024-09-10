UK senior who lost father to suicide advocates for mental health

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Suicide prevention is personal for University of Kentucky senior Taylor Dotson of Versailles.

When she was 11 years old, her father, Blake, took his own life, leaving behind a wife and Taylor's 9-year-old brother, Luke.

"I don't even think I knew what suicide was, like it really was not talked about," said Dotson.

Now 21, Dotson wants to open up the conversation about mental health and suicide prevention by sharing her dad's story. She remembers him as a silly, hands-on dad who took her turkey hunting once – but only once.

"We didn't catch anything because I was talking the whole time and scared them off," she laughed.

Her father's “bigger than life” personality made him a popular guy, but in 2014, a job loss darkened his spirit. He became depressed and more withdrawn, but no one imagined he was capable of suicide.

"Which honesty kind of makes it that much more important, too, because it's something most people wouldn't expect," said Dotson.

I didn't expect it either. Dotson's father was Uncle Blake to my two children and another niece and nephew. His death hit our family hard.

Dotson is now turning her grief into action. She’s joined the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and led campus walks and events with her sorority. All in the hopes that no other 9-year-old boy or 11-year-old girl has to lose a parent again.

“Trying to bring shame away from it, because he was definitely embarrassed of how he felt and that's not something that anybody should have to feel,” Dotson.

Dotson also has a message for those who have lost a loved one to suicide and have gone through the grief, anger, and guilt that follows.

“I think it's a common thing you go through and will experience, but it really just takes time to work through and realize, like, it is not anything anyone did that has caused something like that to happen,” Dotson said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help. Resources are available,including at the suicide and crisis lifeline, 988.