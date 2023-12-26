UK student makes history as first male member of dance team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many Kentucky kids grow up dreaming of dazzling a crowd on the floor at Rupp Arena. Joseph "JoJo" Edmonds, Jr. is the first man at the University of Kentucky to do it as a member of the UK Dance Team.

"It gives me the opportunity to establish a platform, for sure," Edmonds said.

Edmonds said artists like Michael Jackson, Usher, and Chris Brown made an impression on him.

"I vividly remember things like watching Michael Jackson's old music videos. My grandfather had them on VHS," Edmonds said.

"I took my first dance class, and it was like all the pieces fell together," he said.

Joseph Edmonds, Sr. is proud to see his son blaze a trail.

"A young Black man can truly reach out and be a part of something different instead of just whatever they're traditionally part of," he said.

"I can honestly say my son definitely opened my eyes to a lot more and I am very thankful that he has been allowed and been given this gift by the Lord to do those things," Edmonds, Sr. said.

Lily Miracle has been dancing with Edmonds for years and is now one of his nearly 50 teammates.

"He's always hyping everyone up and dancing around just like he always does. It's really fun to have him around," Miracle said.

"I was just really proud of him because I've known him for so long, and I just knew he could do it," she said.

Edmonds said he doesn't think about being the first man on the team too often, but he is happy about where he sees things going and hopes others will dream just like he did.

"Males, in general, are getting the opportunity to express themselves artistically more than ever, and I think that is probably one of the most beautiful things," he said.

"If you support me, stay tuned. If you're not supporting me, get with it!"

The University of Kentucky Dance Team will compete in the Universal Dance Association College Nationals from January 12 to 14 at Walt Disney World.