UK student, Mayfield native collects donations for friends and neighbors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK sophomore Jessica Govea was born and raised in Mayfield, Kentucky.

When Govea learned her hometown was devastated by this weekend's tornado, she was heartbroken.

"The first picture I saw was of the courthouse and I almost started crying," Govea said as her eyes teared up. "It was very hard seeing it, not knowing if my family is okay."

She quickly learned her family and home were okay, so now her focus has shifted to helping her neighbors and friends.

She is collecting donations to take home over winter break. So far, the interest has been overwhelming.

"It's turned into people driving an hour outside of Lexington, coming to where I'm having the donation drop-off," she said. "People are calling me from all over wanting to help in any way they can. It's hectic but I would not have it any other way, I absolutely love this."

Anyone who wants to donate can contact Jessica at 859-803-5678 to coordinate a drop-off.

Rolling Oven in Lexington is also collecting donations. They said there is a need, specifically, for baby formula and First Aid items like Tylenol and Ibuprofen.

People can drop those items off at any of their locations and they will take them to Mayfield.

When dropping off the donations, they will use their food truck. They plan to make 1,000 meals a day to help feed the clean-up and search crews.

"It's not too often you get to do something you do for somebody else," owner Nick Ring said. "There are always opportunities to volunteer and give but we get to take our truck down there and feed people and we're all excited about it."

Ring said they plan to make daily trips since it has been hard to secure accommodations.

Anyone who wants to help make pizzas alongside them is welcome to reach out and join the effort.

MORE WAYS TO DONATE: For a full list of ways to donate/help click here .

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Western KY Red Cross Disaster Relief Fundraiser

United Way of Kentucky

Kentucky United Tornado Disaster Relief Telethon

Salvation ArmyGlobal Giving: Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund

Convoy of HopeUK College of Medicine's Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

Kentucky Baptist Disaster ReliefIslamic Relief USA

Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief