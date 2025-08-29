UK student who died in fishing accident remembered Thursday at high school soccer match

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the Lexington Sporting Club on Thursday night, former Henry Clay soccer player and UK student Noah Tinch was honored during the Henry Clay vs Dunbar match.

Tinch died in a fly fishing accident at the beginning of the summer. Friends and family wore shirts that read "Love - Lead - Live Like Noah."

"It's a reminder of how we all should live, we all looked up to him," said Will Shrensker, Tinch's best friend and roommate.

A video played during halftime featured Tinch's teammates and friends.

"I think our community just keeps showing up and I think that is what I'm overwhelmed by," said Angie Cruse-Tinch, Noah's mother.

Cruse-Tinch told LEX18 the last two-and-a-half months have been both unbearable and full of light - especially through Noah's friends.

"I think just getting a hug from them is great, because it's something I can touch and it's part of him," said Cruse-Tinch.

Shrensker says he still thinks about Noah every day. Noah would have been in his sophomore year at the University of Kentucky.

"I always think about what he would think about what I'm doing, how he'd feel about it," said Shrensker.

Noah's dad, Brett Tinch, said he's glad classes have started back up, so that the kids impacted by Noah's death can seek help.

"I know his death hit a lot of people really hard but it's been great seeing the impact he's had on people, and it's really pushed us to look to do things in the community as well."

Noah's parents told LEX18 they are in the process of creating a nonprofit called the "Live Like Noah Project" to honor his legacy through both soccer and leadership scholarships.

In spite of an insurmountable loss, Noah's mother gave LEX 18's Ellen Ice advice.

"With your friends, with your family, just never let them question that you love them," said Cruse-Tinch.