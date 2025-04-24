UK students, community organizations prepare to host off-campus graduation celebrations for minority groups

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In response to statewide and federal restrictions on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, the University of Kentucky will not host certain minority-focused graduation ceremonies this spring.

This decision has prompted local community groups to organize alternative events to celebrate the achievements of Black students, LGBTQ+ students, and first-generation students.

Pastor Matthew Falco of Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church expressed his disappointment over UK’s cancellations.

In support of these students, the church will host a community commencement on May 2 at 6:30 p.m.

“Graduating is much more than a diploma. It's about overcoming obstacles and these students have overcome unsupportive communities and discrimination to achieve their degree," Falco said. "We felt like it was important to recognize the accomplishments that these students had achieved."

Additionally, the historically-Black fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha's UK chapter will host a multicultural 'Senior Salute' at the Lyric Theater on May 7 at 7 p.m. The fraternity aims to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for all graduates and community members.

"Just because times are changing does not mean you have to go with the changes. Don't be silent about what's going on. We know the world is changing and things can get scary, but it's about how do you adjust to it and how do you move on to make your life better?" said President Pierre PetitFrere.

In a response to the community reactions to UK's cancellations, university spokesperson Jay Blanton released a statement:

"Student groups are always welcome to host events and programming. We know how meaningful these celebrations have been to many. While the university can’t continue sponsoring these events, we will continue working to ensure all students feel seen, valued and supported."



Organizers of both events encourage people of all backgrounds to attend their celebrations.