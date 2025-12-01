UK students react to Coach Stoops firing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky students are reacting to the news that longtime football coach Mark Stoops has been let go by UK Athletics after 13 years leading the program.

The announcement was made public Monday morning, ending Stoops' time as the team's winningest coach of all time and longest-tenured leader.

"I want to thank Mark for his dedication and leadership over the past 13 years, and as importantly, the friendship that is marked by walking these journeys together. His tenure transformed the program and reset expectations," Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement.

Stoops led the Wildcats to seven straight bowl games dating back to 2016, marking a remarkable career with the program. However, the team failed to win a game in the Southeastern Conference for more than a year, creating a slump that students say made the coaching change inevitable.

"I mean, yeah, I think he was a really good coach for a long time," said UK Freshman Caleb Meeker.

Some students described watching games this season as feeling different from previous years.

"Some of them, I was like, what's happening, what's going on, but I've heard everyone's rejoicing that he's been fired," said UK Freshman Anna Lee.

The weekend's shutout loss to Louisville appeared to be the final straw for many supporters.

"He's led us to some really good games. But the fact that just a couple weeks ago we'd gone eight SEC games without winning, it's awful. I was there for the Tennessee Tech game, that was really good, but us losing 41-0 to Louisville, we should not be doing that," said Meeker.

Despite this season's disappointment, Stoops' impact on UK football cannot be denied, having transformed the program during his 13-year tenure.

