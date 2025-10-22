UK students train service dogs for children, veterans though "UK 4 Paws" program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the University of Kentucky, students involved with the program "UK 4 Paws" are teaching future service dogs basic training and socialization.

"We foster these dogs, you have the option to baby sit them, and we prepare them for life as a service dog," said Hannah Casey, who participates in the program.

Casey handles the program's Instagram account and is a senior studying communications.

"You basically have a best friend to go to classes with, to go to the movies, to the grocery store," said Casey.

Former program president Hannah Wilson has been with the program for five years. She's trained several dogs to the point of graduation.

"It's really bittersweet at first because you spend so much time with this dog you create a big bond," said Wilson.

Wilson is now a graduate student and a social worker. She said she's able to see firsthand how much service dogs can help.

"These dogs change people's lives and it can help people lives their lives in a way they couldn't before they got them," said Wilson.

More information on the program can be found on the UK 4 Paws Instagram account.