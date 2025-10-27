UK Transportation lets students donate food to erase parking tickets through Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Through Halloween, UK Transportation is offering a way for people with parking citations to ghost those tickets.

“If you were to receive a citation through this time period, you're able to do something good for the campus community without having to pay the citation,” said Sarah Nikirk, deputy director for UK Transportation Services.

It’s the return of "Donations for Citations," an annual way to collect items for the Big Blue Food Pantry.

“It's a bigger push in the fall, but we do it again one week in the spring,” Nikirk said.

It’s the biggest collection event for the pantry, and a record freshman class presents an even bigger need.

“[It’s] more of a reason to give back to the program,” said Nikirk. “There's probably more people who have need.”

These donations are going to the Big Blue Pantry, but it doesn't just have to be food items. You can also bring in five personal care items or 10 non-perishable food items to make up for one regular $30 citation.

“As of today, we're over 500 pounds already for this year's fall program,” Nikirk added.

To pay for a ticket via donations, you will have to bring your donations to 721 Press Ave. Donations for Citations runs through Oct. 31. You can also donate without having to owe anything for a citation.