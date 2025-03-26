UK, Transy join together to address state’s healthcare provider shortage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky officials have begun addressing the healthcare provider shortage in parts of eastern Kentucky, and now a new partnership has formed locally, designed to help alleviate the issue even more.

“It’s called the Advancing Kentucky Together Network,” said UK President, Dr. Eli Capilouto. “Our first partnership was with Pikeville Medical Center, in terms of a healthcare institution. We proud to be starting locally here in a two-way partnership with Transylvania University."

The idea is to create a pipeline for Transylvania’s undergraduate students in the healthcare field to the UK graduate programs in the same fields of study. The initiative could be a boost for both universities.

“Because they will get to see what their long-term opportunities are and to build plan fully toward that,” said Transylvania President, Dr. Brien Lewis. “And (students will) know they'll get the best preparation to sequence them along that step of credentials will be appealing to both of them."

“Critical shortages exist in many areas, especially healthcare,” Dr. Capilouto said.

UK officials believe 5,000 healthcare professionals will be needed within their network over the next ten years to accommodate the needs of Kentuckians, particularly those in rural areas of the state. Dr. Capilouto noted that many in rural areas have a hard time finding a primary care physician and other critical medical services.

“This teamwork is critical to the Commonwealth we call home,” Dr. Capilouto added.

Following their remarks, both presidents signed a memorandum of understanding that would serve to get this partnership started.

“We felt it was time. It was really important to both of our institutions to set the framework,” Dr. Lewis said when asked if a partnership like this was long overdue.