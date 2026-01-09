UKPD: Online activity makes college students vulnerable to human trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Human trafficking can impact any demographic, but University of Kentucky's police chief says college students can be especially vulnerable due to their online presence.

"Students in college are very much into social media, the dating apps, text messages, chat rooms, and this can lead to somebody being nefarious with what their intentions are," said Chief Joseph Monroe.

A study done by San Diego State in 2023 polled around 1,000 students. Results showed nearly one in five students felt coerced into into selling sex. Monroe tells LEX18 that trafficking can be sex or labor related.

According to the U.S. Department of State, traffickers may use social media to give false promises of jobs or romantic relationships to lure victims. According to Monroe, traffickers can hide behind a screen to get victims away from their friends and loved ones.

"If they start trying to control you or isolate you, that's another red flag to be looking for," said Monroe.

According to Monroe, if someone no longer has control of their money or identification, they need to make a report.

Fear, shame, stigma and discrimination will often cause victims to not speak up, according to the San Diego State study.

"You've got to get away from that mentality of maybe, 'It's me overthinking things.' Let the local authorities be the one to decide that. It's more important that you report that, and we can investigate," Monroe said.

To make a report on UK's campus, text #ukpd the tip. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.