UK's Code Red suicide prevention program gains national recognition, could expand beyond Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — About 800 Kentuckians die by suicide each year, according to University of Kentucky researchers at Coldstream Research Campus. A program called "Code Red" is working to change that.

"Unfortunately, in Kentucky, we're the 15th worst state. And so even though we have all these resources, there's still a lot of room to be done," researcher Julie Cerel said.

That reality pushed Cerel to ask a simple question: What if people had a plan before their worst day?

"Code Red is an acronym, so it stands for Contact, delay, relax, and distract," Cerel said.

The idea is to create a personal plan before a crisis hits, so it is ready when it is needed most.

"We really want to make sure that what people put in their plan is what they think is going to help them," Cerel said.

The plan includes who you can reach out to, what gives you a reason to stay, and what helps you relax or find distraction. One number is part of every Code Red plan: 988. Available to call or text, day or night.

"People will answer that call within 1 minute. They'll answer a text within 5 or 6 minutes," Cerel said.

Code Red has expanded into classrooms and other workplaces across the state.

"We've had about 15,000 people make their own Code Red plans," Cerel said.

The program is also gaining national recognition, earning a spot in the Suicide Prevention Resource Center's evidence-based registry. That designation opens the door for the program to expand beyond Kentucky.

As Code Red continues to grow, Cerel says one of the simplest things anyone can do right now is talk.

"Raising awareness and also decreasing stigma, having people understand they're not alone," Cerel said.