Under one roof: Baptist Health ER and Urgent Care coming to Georgetown in 2026

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An emergency room visit, even for something minor, can result in a substantial out-of-pocket expense. Baptist Health has been working to help patients and insurers with that by adding four facilities that combine ER services with Urgent Care physicians, all under one roof.

“Basically, when the patient comes in, the physician will decide, ‘is it an urgent care visit or an emergency visit,’ Christoper Roty said.

The dual-purpose complex on Amerson Way is expected to be completed by Labor Day of next year. In addition to offering patients in central Kentucky more access to healthcare, it is also expected to help alleviate costs.

“Allows the patient to take the guesswork out of the care setting they need to belong to or go to. At the same time, by taking that guesswork out, it reduces the cost for the patient and the insurer who's covering that patient,” said Garett Jackson.

Jackson is the Chief Financial Officer for Intuitive Health, which is partnering with Baptist on these facilities.

“You’ll get full treatment like you could get in most ERs across the country, and at the same time, if you don’t need that level of care, you’ll receive an Urgent Care bill instead of an ER bill,” Jackson added.

The Georgetown location will be the closest of the five to Lexington, where Baptist Health recently expanded its footprint with an Emergency Room and Cancer Center off I-75 and Man o' War Boulevard.

“Doing very well with those ER visits, and cancer center and surgery center, and our next phase there, phase two, would be patient beds there,” Roty said.