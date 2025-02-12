United Way of Kentucky hosts Live United Day at the state capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — For 11 years, United Way of Kentucky has gathered at the state capitol for Live United Day. It’s an opportunity for nonprofits to meet with state lawmakers and advocate for changes to help families across the Commonwealth.

“Coming to the capital and speaking with the governor and legislators is so important to our mission,” said United Way of Kentucky President Kevin Middleton. “We know we cannot just fundraise out of the challenges facing Kentucky families.”

United Way of Kentucky works with a wide variety of nonprofits across the Commonwealth. Last March, LEX 18 saw one of their organizations in action at a bed build in Berea.

“We see families be so excited to have for a child to get their first bed,” Middleton said. “It is heartwarming. It is heartwarming to me. That's just one example of the many that we see every day.”

Some in attendance, including Governor Beshear, want to see universal Pre-K for Kentucky’s kids.

“More than 54% of our children show up not kindergarten ready. That is a failing grade,” Beshear shared. “What it means is we have to do more for these kids. I mean they’re behind before they ever got started.”

Kris Pitts, a founding member of the Willenium Foundation, said her top issue to discuss is housing shortages.

“We have a lot of patients who need housing and don't have stable or adequate housing for their families, so that's an important issue,” Pitts said.

“The most important thing that we can focus on right now, in my opinion, is solving the housing crisis and there are unique opportunities for us to do so," Middleton added.

United Way of Kentucky hopes today’s discussions will lead to positive changes for everyone.

“Just to have the opportunity to have a conversation with our lawmakers today is, it's really, you know, remarkable,” said Pitts.

