'Unity Picnic' brings recovery community together for sober summer kickoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community members gathered at Jacobson Park this Memorial Day for the annual 'Unity Picnic,' a sober event aimed at providing hope and redemption on the traditionally somber holiday.

Despite the familiar seasonal activities, like grilling hot dogs and playing cornhole, the event stands out for its unique message.

Hosted by the Alano House for the past four years, the picnic promotes sobriety and supports individuals in recovery from substance use disorders.

Shanda Carrell, a board member at Alano House, has been in long-term recovery herself.

She explained that attendees can enjoy all the typical Memorial Day activities while still on a recovery journey.

"You can have fun, you can play cornhole, you can dance, and you don't have to be drinking or using drugs to do it," she said.

For many, the event offers a sense of community and support crucial to recovery.

"To build a community with people who are supportive of what you're trying to do to turn your life around, it's super important," said Kasey Barker, who began her recovery journey in Lexington in 2008.

According to SAMHSA data, more than one in six Americans report having a substance use disorder.

The Unity Picnic aims to provide a safe space for those who find holidays challenging. "Someone here is not having a good day. But they showed up, and they're gonna stay sober today. And that's the miracle," says organizer Hacky Kantar, business development manager at Roaring Brook Recovery.

Carrell hopes that the event showcases the ability of people in recovery to come together and enjoy a peaceful, joyous occasion, while also remembering those who lost their lives serving.

"They're seeing that people can get together and have a good time (without) chaos," she said.