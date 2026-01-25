University of Kentucky closed Monday due to severe winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky will be closed Monday due to the severe winter weather storms, according to a Facebook post.

The post writes that the university will be closed, and in-person classes on Monday are canceled.

"University Plan B (designated) employees are to report to work under the university’s weather policies. Designated employees via remote access should work remotely during Plan B operations. If employees have questions about procedures for their work, they should contact their supervisor.," the university added.

Officials added that by staying home, grounds crews can continue to clear the roads, parking lots and sidewalks as they work toward getting the university back open on Tuesday.

However, regardless of the university being closed, UK HealthCare will remain open on Monday.

Modified operating hours for Monday:

Student services:

All campus dining locations are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Gatton Student Center is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Alumni Gym is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

The 90 is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

UK Libraries are open noon-6 p.m.

Johnson Center is closed.

On-campus changes and updates can be found on the UK website.