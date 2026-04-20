University of Kentucky DanceBlue marathon raises a record-breaking $2.4 million for children's clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The University of Kentucky DanceBlue fundraiser broke a record, raising $2.4 million during its 24-hour dance marathon at Rupp Arena.

The funds raised will benefit the DanceBlue Hematology and Oncology Clinic at Golisano Children’s Hospital at UK.

"Standing for all of these patients and their families, it’s just a true testament to hope and joy and lasting hope and joy," Natalie Northcutt said.

Northcutt, the UK DanceBlue public relations coordinator, said the 24-hour event is an experience participants will never forget.

"After attending my first marathon my life was tremendously changed, and so I knew it was something that I wanted to be involved with long term. So I applied to be on committee and now I’m here and it’s just changed my life in more ways than I could ever imagine," Northcutt said.

Dancers like Mia Caudill were on their feet from Saturday until Sunday night.

"I mean it’s hard but it’s so rewarding to see not just that you’re making an impact but who you’re making an impact on. And why it’s so important," Caudill said.

"They’re so inspiring. And not just that they’re so strong. They’re so full of joy and light," Caudill said.

Participants look forward to returning to the marathon year after year.

The full amount raised was $2,463,650.24.